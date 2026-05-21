Woking and Sam Beare Hospice’s dragon boat races and free family fun day return to Goldsworth Park lake on Sunday, 7 June. A vibrant lion dance, performed by the Chinese Association as a traditional dragon awakening ceremony, sets the tone for the day, which also features stalls, games and refreshments.
There is still time to enter a team for the races. Teams must be a minimum of 13 (12 rowers plus a drummer) up to a maximum of 17 (16 rowers and a drummer), and you will have a minimum of three races for each team.
There is a fee per team member, to cover hospice costs (£45pp), and teams are asked to fundraise with a sponsorship target of £650 per boat. To enter, email [email protected].
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.