Victoria Place in Woking is home to the award-winning Forgotten Toys camapign once again.
More than 2,800 toys were donated last year and the initiative got back in full swing last Saturday (November 18) with the aim of collecting even more for three local causes.
Chief elf Sparkle has been specially commissioned by Santa to encourage families to donate all the pre-loved toys they no longer need to the centre’s toy donation station, so they can find a new home and the chance to be loved once again.
Sparkle is welcoming visitors to the enchanting toy donation station in Bandstand Mall, near Poundland, where all toy donations can be made and will be put on display, ready to find a new home through one of the centre’s Christmas charity partners, Sebastian’s Action Trust, The Lighthouse and The Children’s Trust.
Families will also be able to write their letters to Santa and post them into the letterbox there, as well as have fun at Sparkle’s selfie pop-up.
This year’s Christmas bear is Freddy. For every 100 toys donated, a Freddy the Festive Bear will be given away. Families may also spot Freddy roaming around the centre at intervals on Saturday (November 25) and December 2, 9 and 16.
The toy donation station will be open every day until Sunday, December 17, from 10am to 5pm.
Santa will be flying in on his sleigh and opening the doors to his toy workshop, complete with animatronic singing reindeers, from Saturday (November 25) to Sunday, December 24.
Visitors will be able to meet the main man and his trusty elves for free at intervals throughout the day between 10am to 5pm on selected dates, and take home a special gift to remember their experience. No pre-booking is required.
John Paul Jackson, centre manager, said: “We’re thrilled to have an abundance of free festive activities for families to enjoy this year at Victoria Place, and excited to introduce our very own festive bear Freddy as part of this year’s Forgotten Toys donation drive.
“We were so overwhelmed by the generosity of our customers last year and we’re very proud that it won awards for its success. We wanted to bring it back this year, bigger and better than before.
“We hope everyone will enjoy all we have on offer, and take the chance to see the big man in red. There is something for everyone on a visit to Victoria Place this Christmas.”