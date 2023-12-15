Families and dog owners who came to visit Santa at New Life Church in Old Woking had an enjoyable time at the “Santa Paws” event.
As well as a selection of festive stalls and refreshments, there was the opportunity for dog owners to bring their pets to visit Santa, receive a gift-wrapped treat and have their photo taken with him.
Fortunately Santa had come well prepared with treats for dogs and their owners.
Event organiser Sarah Mullins said: “Once again the event was well received.
“It was a great team effort from our church family to put the event on.
“I’d like to thank everyone who helped to make it happen, not least our pastor, Alan Nelson, who did a great job of standing in for Father Christmas once again.”
The day raised some £750 towards the church’s disabled access development project.