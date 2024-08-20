New figures released by Network Rail reveal that animals trespassed 1,432 times in the 12 months to March 31 2024.
Ranging from deer at one end of the scale to bees, a donkey, mice, hedgehogs and even a now well-known tortoise. But the worst offenders are people with more than 19,300 incidents – one every half-an-hour.
Deer-est pals who tend to live in high numbers across rural, forested areas, which are commonly found alongside the railway ranked first place, with almost 350 incidents over the year.
Baaa-rt not far behind, were sheep in second place with 177 incidents. Ruffling the train schedule feathers, birds and swans in third at 172.
Some of the more unexpected visitors have included bees, mice, hedgehogs and even a llama and a tortoise.
Across Network Rail’s Southern region which serves rail passengers and freight operators right across the south of England. There were a total of 8,303 incidents of trespass.
Hundred and twenty-five incidents involved animals, in the 12 months to March 31 this year. For every minute of delay caused by an animal, a human caused over 10 and a half minutes’ worth of disruption.
Across Network Rail Southern region’s Wessex route – which serves the towns and communities in part or all of the counties of Surrey, Berkshire, Hampshire, Dorset, Devon, Somerset and Wiltshire – swans resulted in the largest number of delays to passengers.
Swans can become aggressive when approached and combined with much of the railway across the Wessex route being powered by electrified third rail. Removing the protected species can be particularly challenging.
Network Rail has a partnership with the Swan Sanctuary, a charity in Shepperton, Surrey. To provide front line railway workers with beak-spoke training on how to quickly and safely remove swans from the tracks and release them back into the wild.