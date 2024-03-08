A WOKING nurse who supports those struggling with their mental health has been shortlisted for a national award recognising outstanding commitment to learning.
Jocelyn (Joy) Ruban is a finalist in the Learner of the Year category at this year’s Student Nursing Times Awards, which celebrate the best training and learning in healthcare services across the country.
Joy, a senior nurse at Cygnet Hospital Woking, started her educational journey in 1998 and has gone on to achieve numerous qualifications in the health and social care sector, including a BSc (Hon) Degree in Health and Social Care Science and a Level 5 Diploma in Leadership for Health and Social Care.
In 2020 she started her BSc (Hon) Degree in Mental Health Nursing, and completed the degree in September 2023 with a distinction.
Joy, who has worked with Cygnet Health Care since 2018, said: “I was surprised and honoured to be recognised for such an award. I don’t feel like I did anything special or different from other colleagues. I am so humbled.
“I love my job and the most rewarding aspect of being a nurse is seeing patients recover and be able to go in the community and do the things they used to do before their illness.”
Kirti Paik-Inkar, the clinical team leader at Cygnet Hospital Woking, nominated Joy for the award. She said the whole team were very proud of Joy for this well-deserved recognition.
She added: “Joy is a diligent, confident, and motivated individual who is enthusiastic for learning and developing her skills. She is hard working, has excellent communication skills, diplomacy, and interpersonal skills.”
Cygnet Hospital Woking, on Redding Way, provides mental health support to adults including a psychiatric intensive care unit and acute service.
The winners of the Student Nursing Times Awards will be announced on April 26.