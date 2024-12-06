This festive season, a Woking-based charity is offering people to the chance to purchase a gift for loved ones that will provide a purpose-driven challenge with with meaning and impact.
As part of a special Christmas promotion, Walk the Walk, the cancer charity known for its inspiring events, is offering a discount on one of its MoonWalk events. When you register yourself for MoonWalk London 2025, you can save 50 per cent on entry for a friend.
The MoonWalk London will take on Saturday, May 17 at midnight and offers a unique opportunity to create unforgettable memories while supporting an important cause.
The charity said: “Support those affected by cancer while making memories together, you and your friend will join thousands of walkers, dressed in decorated bras or bra t-shirts, lighting up the streets of London under the stars.
“Whether you choose the half marathon or full marathon, this magical event is more than just a walk - it’s a movement of hope and unity, raising life-changing funds to support those affected by cancer.
“Funds raised from The MoonWalk London help provide essential support for people living with breast and other cancers - by taking part, you can join this inspiring legacy and help make a difference.”
Walk the Walk is passionate about encouraging women and men to become fitter and healthier and to take control of their own well-being. It has raised in excess of £143 million to date and raised awareness for men by starting campaigns such as ‘men can get breast cancer too’ and ‘anyone can get breast cancer’.
You can sign up now at www.walkthewalk.org for The MoonWalk London 2025 (live or virtual) and choose from the full moon challenge (26.2 miles) or the half moon (13.1 miles).
MoonWalks also take place in Scotland and Iceland.