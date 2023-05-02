POLICE have confirmed a death at Woking railway station, after they responded to an incident early on Monday bank holiday morning.
The British Transport Police (BTP) said they were called to the line in Woking at 6.14am on 1 May, following reports of "a casualty on the tracks".
"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene," said a BTP spokesperson.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
The death caused cancellations and delays to train services through Woking for several hours, with South Western Railways making travellers aware of the delays through social media.