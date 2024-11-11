With around five weeks to go until Christmas, Royal Mail is again lending a helping hand to one of its most special customers, Santa.
For more than 60 years, it has been helping to make Christmas wishes come true by sending children’s letters to the North Pole.
Now Santa’s helpers at Royal Mail are gearing up to deliver the hundreds of thousands of letters sent to him.
Santa is happy to receive cards and letters now, but because of the busy Christmas ahead, letters should be posted no later than Monday 9 December, using a stamped envelope and sent to:
Santa/Father Christmas,
Santa’s Grotto,
Reindeerland,
XM4 5HQ
Lisa Luveniyali, Royal Mail Chief Elf, who ensures children’s letters reach Santa at his grotto in Reindeerland at the North Pole, said: “Royal Mail plays a special part in the nation’s Christmas preparations. We are proud that for more than 60 years Santa has allowed us to help manage the hundreds of thousands of special letters he receives from boys and girls across the country.
“His special team of elves at Royal Mail especially enjoy taking a peek at what children are asking for as well as helping Santa reply to these special letters. Don’t forget to use a stamp and include your full name and address on your letter so Santa can reply to you!”
Once all of this year’s letters have been received, Royal Mail will reveal the definitive guide to what children actually want for Christmas, with a Top 10 list of the most wished for toys, in a poll based on the children’s own letters.
Last recommended posting dates for Christmas 2024:
Wednesday 18 December – 2nd class, 2nd class signed for.
Friday 20 December – 1st class, 1st class signed for, Royal Mail Tracked 48
Saturday 21 December – Royal Mail Tracked 24
Monday 23 December – Special Delivery Guaranteed®