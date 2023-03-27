A DANCE studio for adults based in Horsell has expanded its classes by teaching in the evenings and on Saturdays at Italia Conti in the town centre.
Emma Brewer, who runs First Dance Studios at Heather Farm, said the arrangement came about when she had a discussion with Hayley Newton-Jarvis, the CEO of Italia Conti.
“She said they get lots of people walking into Italia Conti asking if they do classes for adults and wouldn’t it be great if she could say ‘First Dance Studios does’ and I said ‘yes, that would be very nice, thank you’,” Emma said.
A former pupil at The Winston Churchill School, Emma comes from a family of dancers. Her grandmother, Jeanne, taught dance in Woking for nearly 50 years and her father was a highly accomplished dancer who chose a different career path.
She set up First Dance Studio nearly 20 years ago and moved to Heather Farm in 2016.
It offers a range of dance, wellbeing and fitness classes for adults of all abilities. Dance styles include ballet, jazz, tap, street, contemporary, musical theatre and ballroom. The fitness and wellness classes consist of barre fitness, Zumba, bootcamp and stretch flow.
One-off classes, dance workshops and fitness challenges are also run throughout the year.
Emma said: “We are all very excited that our First Dance Studios family is getting bigger by having our classes right in the Woking town centre at the amazing Italia Conti Studios.
“We are looking forward to welcoming dancers of all abilities into our dancing family.
“The really exciting thing is for us to be a part of Italia Conti and the studios are so modern.”
Hayley said: “Italia Conti is proud to have First Dance Studios and the Woking dance community dance in our wonderful new facilities – we hope everyone enjoys their classes.”