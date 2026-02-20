A dancing lion was the mane attraction when members of the Chinese community celebrated their New Year with residents of a Woking care home.
A beautiful performance of the customary Chinese tradition of The Lion Dance at Woking Day Care delighted residents at the Bernard Sunley home run by Friends of the Elderly.
“We wanted to give the residents and clients a time-honoured Chinese New Year celebration which incorporated all the traditions and customs of this special occasion,” said care home manager, Andy Cumper.
Monika Ahmed, an activity co-ordinator, said: “Members of the Woking Chinese School came along, and not only entertained everyone but mesmerised us with the intricate and choreographed performance.”
Shirley Bradley, the charity’s head of day care services, said: “The first record of The Lion Dance being performed dates back to the early Ch'in and Han dynasties, which were in the third century BC, and it is a Chinese tradition which is believed to bring good luck and drive away evil spirits.”
The residents and clients were seated at Chinese-themed tables, and once The Lion Dance came to a rousing end they opened their red envelopes made by Woking Day Care clients.
Woking Day Care manager Fran Simpson said: “The red envelopes symbolise good luck and ward off evil spirits, and are a traditional gift for older people and children during the Chinese New Year, and it’s said that those receiving a red envelope are wished another safe and peaceful year.”
Residents and clients then enjoyed Chinese food - including spring rolls, a key element of the Chinese New Year as symbols of prosperity because they resemble bars of gold.
Mr Cumper called the New Year celebration a great success, adding: “It was wonderful to see residents and clients enjoying The Lion Dance, the delicious food and chatting away together about the experience.”
