A lovely pair of cuddly and energetic female rabbits are looking for their forever home after they were rescued after a passer-by spotted them running around in the street.
“Harley and Ivy have not been claimed by their previous owner so they are now looking for a new home together,” said Debbie Pearce, from RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham.
The cross-breed rabbits are thought to be two years old.
“They are very close and love snuggling up together,” Debbie said.
“They enjoy being groomed and stroked and having attention. They also love throwing their toys around and nibbling their boxes.”
The new home will have to have a reasonable-sized garden.
“Harley and Ivy will need a 3m x 2m x 1m (10ft x 6ft 6in x 3ft 3in) hutch and run, which should be attached at all times,” Debbie said.
“Rabbits are active and need to be able to hop, run, jump, dig and stretch out fully when lying down.
“They'll need enough room to exercise and stand up fully on their back legs without their ears touching the roof.
“They will need constant access to safe hiding places to escape if they are feeling worried.
“Rabbits are intelligent and inquisitive. If they're bored, they may suffer, so they'll need daily exercise to stay fit and healthy and enriched.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Harley and Ivy, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Application does not guarantee adoption.