An Akita, the large Japanese dog that was originally used for hunting and as guard dogs, is looking for his forever home.
Bandit, who is about four years old, arrived at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham after being found underweight with bad skin and lots of fleas, but has made a full recovery.
Debbie Pearce, from RSPCA Millbrook, said: “We are ideally looking for owners who have previously had Akitas and we encourage people to research the breed if they haven’t had one.
“Bandit is one of the friendliest dogs at Millbrook and adores affection from people he knows.
“He enjoys being brushed which is handy as his coat will need regular maintenance.
“Bandit walks nicely on the lead and will say hello to other dogs, but isn't interested in playing so would need to be the only pet in his new home. He is big and can be strong on the lead so will need physically cable owners, as well as daily exercise and mental stimulation.
“Bandit needs an enclosed garden with 6ft secure fencing and a good supply of toys.
“Bandit could live with children aged at least 14.
“He may need help with house and travel training but is smart so will catch on fast.
“Bandit would like somebody at home with to begin with while he settles in.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Bandit, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Application does not guarantee adoption.