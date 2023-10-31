A CROSS-BRED puppy called Bobby is looking for a quiet forever home.
The tan and white ten-month-old is being cared for at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham.
Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce said: “Bobby was living in a multi-animal home and has not had much handling or socialisation, which has made him a bit worried by people.
“Sometimes he barks at unknown people when he is worried.
“It can take him time to get to know people. So he is going to need a quiet home and an owner who can help him come out of his shell in his own time and have patience with him.
“Bobby’s home must be on a quiet road with no busy traffic because sudden sounds and movements can worry him.
“He is a sweet boy but he needs an owner who can help him become more confident.
“Bobby will need help adjusting to the home environment and all the things that happen day to day there.
“He will also require help adjusting to the big wide world. This will take time, so adopters need to have that time – and flexibility.
“Bobby will need house training and car travel training.
“He must have someone based at home while he settles. Then there can be a slow build-up to him being left alone for periods.
“Bobby will need access to his own private, secure garden with 6ft fencing for house training and off-lead play.
“His new owner must have experience of owning dogs and understand that it will take time for Bobby to adjust to a new home.
“Bobby could live with a neutered, calm dog. But he will need sensible and continued socialisation with other dogs. He can live with secondary-school children who are used to dogs.
“Once Bobby knows you, he can become very playful, jumpy and active, so he will need a home that can provide him with plenty of exercise and mental enrichment.
“When he is settled and a lot more confident, he would benefit from training classes.
“Bobby is a lovely boy and he will make a wonderful addition to a lucky family.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Bobby, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook.
Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.