A pair of thieving brothers who escaped police by climbing out of a crashed Audi and fleeing through woodland have finally been sentenced.
Surrey Police launched a probe in June last year after two vehicles - an Audi A4 and an Audi Q7 - were stolen from a driveway in Cobham.
A month later, one of the vehicles failed to stop while on false plates and crashed.
But the occupants, later identified as Jonathan and Timmy Casey, managed to get away, with a video showing the pair climbing out of the car and taking off as police gave chase.
However, in October 2024, officers then located a stolen Jaguar in Guildford and, upon arrival, spotted the Caseys in an alleyway carrying golf equipment which did not appear to be their own.
The officers then chased the pair on foot and they were both detained, with Surrey Police footage showing the moment Timmy was caught.
A search of a nearby address uncovered thousands of pounds worth of stolen golf equipment.
After further enquiries, officers also discovered evidence of their involvement in the theft of the Jaguar, the two cars from Cobham in June and the theft of another car, which had been stolen from Esher in September.
Jonathan, from Bramley, was jailed for three years and two months for one count of conspiracy to commit the theft of a motor vehicle, encompassing four separate thefts, and one count of conspiracy to steal from a motor vehicle, as well as one count of dangerous driving and one count of driving whilst disqualified.
Timmy, from Guildford, was sentenced to two years and eight months for one count of conspiracy to commit the theft of a motor vehicle encompassing four separate thefts, and one count of conspiracy to steal from a motor vehicle.
Both were sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on January 7.