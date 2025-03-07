A serial burglar who was wanted for 48 burglaries, including ones in Farnham and Woking, has finally been jailed - after being deported from Australia.
Miles Connors, 27, was connected to crimes across 13 counties in 2018, which were branded a "huge" conspiracy to burgle by Surrey Police.
But, that same year, he fled the country on a false passport before he could be brought to justice, the force said.
However, after being convicted of burglary and rogue trader offences in Australia last year, Connors was then deported back to the UK.
He arrived back at Heathrow Airport in August last year, where he was immediately arrested.
Connors, from Hillingdon, Uxbridge, was later found guilty of conspiracy to burgle following a six-day trial at Guildford Crown Court and sentenced to five years in prison.
The two other defendants in the UK case were sentenced to a combined six years for their roles in the conspiracy back in 2018 after pleading guilty.
Investigating officer, PC Simon Laidlaw from Surrey Police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit, said: “This has been a long running and complex case and although the two other defendants were convicted and sentenced to prison back in 2018, we have now been able to finally arrest the last person involved in the conspiracy and bring him to justice.
“Even if you run to the other side of the world, we will eventually catch up with you and Connors was arrested as soon as he touched down on UK soil.
"He will now spend five years in prison, and we are really pleased that this case has finally been brought to a close.”