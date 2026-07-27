A serial sex offender who exposed himself to two women on a train to Farnham has been jailed.
Oliver Shoesmith, 44, repeatedly targeted women on trains across the country, but was identified and prosecuted following a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation.
Shoesmith, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 10 months' imprisonment at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, July 13, after pleading guilty to two counts of exposure. He was also made subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).
The court heard that on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Shoesmith boarded a train at Guildford bound for Farnham. He walked through the carriage before spotting a lone woman and chose to sit across the aisle from her despite there being plenty of empty seats.
The woman, who was reading a book, did not initially notice as Shoesmith exposed himself. When she realised what was happening, she immediately stood up and moved to another part of the train.
Shoesmith then moved further down the carriage until he spotted another woman. He sat diagonally opposite her, even though she was travelling with her husband, before exposing himself again and committing a further indecent act.
Just two days later, on Thursday, August 22, Shoesmith boarded a train at Brighton bound for Bedford and again sat across the aisle from a woman.
She saw Shoesmith exposing himself and committing an indecent act. A member of railway staff came to her aid before Shoesmith moved down the carriage and got off the train at Burgess Hill.
Shoesmith, who was jailed for three years in 2018 for exposure and sexual assault, and again for two years and four months in 2024 for breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and exposure, was linked to both incidents while serving his prison sentence.
He was arrested at HMP Five Wells on November 6, 2025, and taken into custody for questioning. During interview, he admitted both offences before later pleading guilty at court.
Detective Constable Ewen Roberts, of British Transport Police, said: "Shoesmith has repeatedly targeted lone women on the railway in deliberate and horrific acts. His behaviour, repeated time and again, is completely unacceptable and I'm pleased he's back behind bars.
"There is absolutely no place for sexual offending on the rail network, and we're committed to securing justice for anyone who is targeted by the likes of Shoesmith.
"I'd urge anyone who experiences or witnesses a sexual offence on a train or at a station to report it to us by texting 61016. We take every report seriously and will stop at nothing to put offenders before the courts."
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