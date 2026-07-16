The family of a Surrey bodyguard who worked for Sir David Beckham and Kim Kardashian have paid tribute to him following his death in a collision near Farnham.
Mason Haynes, 52, from Thames Ditton, died after his Harley-Davidson motorcycle was involved in a four-vehicle collision on the A287 Farnham Road between Calf Lane and Chalky Lane on the evening of Saturday, July 4, two days before what would have been his 53rd birthday.
The second motorcyclist, a man in his 30s from Farnham, suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital.
His family released a tribute through Hampshire Police.
"We are completely devastated by the loss of our beloved Mason, a devoted husband, father, son, brother and dear friend, just two days before his 53rd birthday. He leaves his wife Fay, his daughter Brooke and son Noah, who were the centre of his world,” they said.
"It is impossible to put into words the void his death has left. Mason was larger than life in every sense. He lived life to the full, loved deeply and made an indelible impression on everyone he met. He was funny, adventurous, loyal and hugely generous with his time.
"Through his work as a professional bodyguard, Mason dedicated much of his life to protecting others. To those closest to him, he was our gentle giant. He was the person we turned to for strength, advice, reassurance and laughter. He brought people together, helped those who were struggling and made people feel safe.
"He was the kind of man who would travel hundreds of miles to help a friend and never thought twice about standing beside someone who needed him.
"We are deeply grateful for the kindness, support and condolences we have received," they added, asking that the family's privacy be respected.
Mr Haynes' wife, Fay Cameron-Clarke, also released a statement.
She said: "Mason wasn't just my husband. He was my best friend, my rock and the heart of our family. He was the most loyal and loving man and he gave so much of himself to everyone around him.
"Whether he was protecting people through his work or travelling hundreds of miles to help a friend, that was simply who he was. Mason lived without limits.
“He embraced every opportunity life offered, making friends wherever he went, lifting those around him and leaving an impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him. His courage, generosity, wisdom and unwavering loyalty will never be forgotten.”
Earlier this week, Mr Haynes' family launched a GoFundMe appeal to raise £18,000 to support them through "the weeks and months ahead".
The fundraising page says the money will help give him "the send-off he truly deserves" and ease the financial pressures that can follow a sudden bereavement.
Ms Cameron-Clarke added: "Every donation, every message and every shared memory is helping us honour the incredible man he was, and we will be forever grateful.
“Brooke, Noah and I are completely heartbroken, and we're struggling to imagine life without him. The love and support we've received has been overwhelming, and knowing how many lives Mason touched has brought us comfort during the darkest days of our lives.”
Anyone with information about the collision, which involved two Harley-Davidson motorcycles, a BMW X3 and an LDV Maxus motorhome. should call 101, quoting reference 44260318343.
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