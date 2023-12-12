A serial shoplifter who assaulted and harassed shop workers as well as stealing almost £1,000 worth of goods from supermarkets across the Woking area has been slapped with a community order.
Casandra Howlett, 34, of Granville Road, Westfield, admitted stealing goods worth £263 in four raids on a Co-op on March 17 and 20, June 18 and July 26, £335.75 in two raids on a Sainsbury’s on March 29 and April 5, £203 from Marks and Spencer on April 11, and £177.98 from Boots on October 10.
Howlett also pleaded guilty to assaulting a shop worker on March 17, and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress on March 20.
She was sentenced at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on November 28, and handed a community order requiring her to provide samples proving she is drug-free for six months and attend 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
Howlett was also ordered to pay compensation totalling £626.20.