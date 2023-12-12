Casandra Howlett, 34, of Granville Road, Westfield, admitted stealing goods worth £263 in four raids on a Co-op on March 17 and 20, June 18 and July 26, £335.75 in two raids on a Sainsbury’s on March 29 and April 5, £203 from Marks and Spencer on April 11, and £177.98 from Boots on October 10.