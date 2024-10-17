Sara Sharif’s death was an “unnatural death” according to Home Office Pathologist Dr Nathaniel Cary.
The 10-year-old’s body was discovered at her home address in Hammond Road, Woking, on August 10 last year.
Dr Gary who has been a registered pathologist for more than 32 years, gave his evidence at The Old Bailey this week on October 16.
Dr Cary told the jury that he conducted the post-mortem examination on August 15, 2023. He explained that two pathologists are required in the deaths of children. With Dr Cary providing the forensic pathology expertise and Dr Marnerides providing the specialism in child deaths.
The jury was told that there was no natural disease that caused or contributed to Sara’s death. Dr Cary listed the various internal and external injuries she had suffered, which he said were in keeping with significant blunt force trauma and use of instruments.
He told the jury that evidence of multiple broken bones, burn marks and probable bite marks, as well as evidence of non-recent injuries, was also found.
The examination of Sara’s body revealed at least 71 external injuries.
The jury was also told that Sara had suffered a traumatic brain injury of more than 48 hours which may have contributed to her death.
Dr Cary said he could not exclude the possibility of sepsis (infection into blood stream), contributing to the cause of death. He further told the jury that the broad cause of death was complications arising from multiple injuries and neglect, and the consequence of an accumulation of injuries as opposed to single injury.
Dr Cary will be cross examined at a later date.
Sara's father Urfan Sharif, 42, stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, are charged with Sara’s murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. They have all pleaded not guilty to both charges.
The trial continues.