A VIOLENT and racist homeless man with a “flagrant disregard for court orders” has been jailed after assaulting a police officer.
George Willis, 29, of no fixed abode, was handed a 21-week custodial sentence by Guildford Magistrates’ Court on June 30.
It comes after he aimed a racially-aggravated tirade against a man and threatened him with a glass bottle at O’Neills bar in Woking on June 22.
Willis also assaulted a female police constable by beating her during the same incident.
He denied any wrong-doing but was found guilty by magistrates and was fined £100.
But magistrates also opted to put him behind bars after noting community orders had little effect after earlier offences.