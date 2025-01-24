A 21-year-old has been jailed for 12 years for kidnapping and raping a teenage schoolgirl as she walked to school through a woodland area.
Oliver Smith, of South Hurst, Whitehill, who identifies as transgender and uses they/them pronouns, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Friday, January 24) for the attack in Bordon last September.
During an appearance at the same court on Monday, November 4, Smith had admitted admitted rape, attempted rape, false imprisonment, committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence, threatening another with a blade, false imprisonment, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and breach of a sexual harm prevention order.
The court heard how the defendant had been waiting for the teenager or another victim in the Deadwater Valley area of Bordon on the morning of Friday, September 27, 2024.
Smith approached the victim and threatened her with a boxcutter, saying: “Shush, shut up, you're coming with me,” and forced her to walk with him to a remote area.
Smith then forced her to strip before sexually assaulting the teenager. Smith then took the girl to a river, filled a bottle with water and ordered her to wash away traces of DNA.
His Honour Judge Newton-Price KC said to Smith: “Your behaviour was planned and premeditated, I judge that you must have been waiting for her or someone like her.
“It was a horrific and traumatic ordeal, I pay tribute to [the victim’s] extraordinary courage throughout this horrifying experience.
“I hope she can now recover with the passage of time and with the love and support from her family.
“You pose a significant risk to committing other offences…[and]you will cause serious harm to women,” the judge told Smith.
After the crime, Smith fled by train to Mallaig, a remote area in the Scottish Highlands, before being brought back to Hampshire by Police Scotland officers.
The judge also imposed a six-and-a-half year extended sentence on Smith, with several restrictions after release from prison.
The conviction comes following an investigation which encompassed a number of different teams and resources across Hampshire Police, working alongside the Operation Amberstone team, which specialises in investigating reports of rape and sexual assault.
Investigating officer for the case, PSI Doug Gould from Operation Amberstone said, “Today’s sentence sends a clear message that Oliver Smith’s shocking predatory behaviour will not be tolerated.
“Smith’s actions have had a serious impact not only on the victim, who has shown tremendous courage throughout proceedings, but also on the community in Bordon as well.
“I’d like to commend the victim for her bravery and her support and hope that this sentence will provide some closure. I also hope this case encourages others to speak out and seek support if they have been the victim of sexual assault.”
Detective Inspector Claire Shawley of Hampshire Police said: “We will not tolerate violence against women and girls in our community and I am especially pleased that we were able to apprehend Smith so swiftly, as they pose a very serious threat to the public and deserves to be behind bars.
“It is our promise to anyone who comes forward to report any crime of a sexual nature that you will be listened to, believed and have the allegations taken extremely seriously. We have teams of specially trained officers who are dedicated not only to investigating these types of crimes, but to also ensuring that victims are put first and fully supported throughout the process.”