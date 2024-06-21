The organisations have helped Afghan, Syrian and Ukrainian refugees with their resettlement in Woking. Services provided by Job Centre Woking, Shifa and Woking Library have helped those fleeing conflict from their home countries, with integrating into their new communities.
Attendees could leave notes (Woking Borough Council )
Earlier in the year, the Council held an event for hosts of Ukrianian refugees under the Homes For Ukraine Scheme, to thank them for their continued support and dedication.
Since 2015, more than 500 Syrian, Ukrainian and Afghan refugees have resettled in the Woking area. According to Surrey Lieutenancy, an estimated 6,000 refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers are being supported and accommodated across the county.