Woking sisters Arya and Karina Rehill did themselves proud in the International Junior Miss UK (IJM) pageant in Trowbridge, Wiltshire.
Karina, 5, won the Miss England Princess title to secure a place in the international finals at Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA, next year in January. Arya, 8, also performed admirably, earning high marks in the interview round but narrowly missing out on the "Top 5" in the junior pre-teen category.
The sisters attend Halstead St Andrews School and enjoy their studies and various sports. Including swimming, gymnastics, and netball, and assisting their mother Maya in managing the family-owned fine jewellery enterprise.
Maya said: “I am incredibly proud of them, especially Karina. Everyone noticed her caring nature, as she offered biscuits to all the contestants during the wait for the winner to be announced, spreading positivity backstage. I felt extremely proud of Arya as she sat through Karina's crowning, clapping loudly.
“It made me proud of my teachings, seeing both girls exhibit positive behaviour and the ability to accept defeat with resilience and a positive attitude. I am fully prepared for the challenge of helping Karina win the international crown.”
Karina is now focused on building her community portfolio by participating in charity events, including donating toys to local hospitals or children in need, contributing to homeless initiatives, visiting care homes to spend time with the elderly, and engaging in activities valued by the community.
She donated her used and new toys and books to paediatric outpatients at Frimley Park Hospital at the end of May. Her favourite dresses have been given to Shooting Star Children's Hospices.
With Karina now preparing for the international finals as the IJM Miss England Princess, a GoFundMe page has been launched to support her efforts in organising charity events and covering associated costs for the finals.