The leader of Surrey County Council (SCC) has apologised to families who have been ‘failed’ over the provision of special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) services.
Parents have previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that they feel SCC is “blocking the process at every single stage” to get Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCP) and SEND provision.
Families say communication has been confusing and panic-inducing, including new dates for parents to select school places.
Council Leader Tim Oliver said he does not, and will not, “defend the indefensible”, before quickly adding an independent review found good, but inconsistent progress in Surrey’s SEND provision. He also added that the Department of Education (DoE) and Ofsted endorsed the council’s improvement plan.
The Council leader said the local authority should recognise that “other partners need to step up” to deliver an (EHCP). Cllr Oliver said he “recognises that not all parents agree with the assessments”. But the council cannot get away from the fact that qualified professionals decide the most appropriate support for children.
In a full council meeting on October 8, Cllr Oliver said Surrey was investing £240m in SEND, creating 6,000 specialist school places across the county in mainstream schools and in building new special schools. He said 260 places in specialist schools have also been added for the start of the 2024 new academic year.
“This is far from the first time we have heard things along these lines,” said Cllr George Potter.
Cllr Fiona Davidson, who chairs the council’s children, families, lifelong learning and culture select committee, agreed with the leader that the council is making progress, but “extraordinarily slow progress”. She said it meant the local authority is not addressing quickly enough the needs of parents and carers of children with SEND.
SCC currently has around 15,000 children with EHCPs compared to about 10,000 in 2017, according to the council leader. Although Mr Oliver said the “huge rise in demand” has made it difficult for the council to manage SEND provision. He accepted there are some “local Surrey issues” such as communication problems.
Cllr Davidson said she “cannot believe” SCC is still having communication issues with parents that it had two years ago. She added there has been “little improvement in the quality of communication” with parents, impacting the trust and relationship families have with the council.
Recommendations looking at ways SCC could improve its communication with parents found the workforce needs to be bigger to cope with the demand, more personable to parents and easier to access as well as making the EHCP process less complicated.
Cllr Jonathan Essex, amongst other members, appealed for Cllr Oliver to implement the recommendations immediately. With Cllr Oliver responding that not all of the suggestions would be pragmatic to do so.
Cllr Oliver appealed to members of the council to “not politicise” the issue of SEND provision. He argued that it is the responsibility of all members, officers, MPs and the government to help the council “deliver the best service” possible.