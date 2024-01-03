Parking charges in Surrey Heath could rise after a borough council consultation asked whether residents would be willing to pay higher fees.
There are 17 council-owned car parks in Surrey Heath ranging from the vast Camberley town centre multi-storeys in Main Square and Knoll Road to the free spots in Chobham Place Woods.
Now, the borough council has launched a consultation to get a flavour of people’s views on its car parks as well as to find out whether users would be willing to pay more “if it meant improved facilities and services”.
Councillor Helen Whitcroft, Surrey Heath Borough Council portfolio holder for resident and community Services, said part of the survey was to help understand what, if any improvements, residents would like to see implemented.
She said: “The council recognises that having suitable, safe and accessible places to park our vehicles is a necessary requirement for many of us.
“Also having areas to safely store bicycles and the ability to charge electric vehicles is also becoming increasingly needed.”
Questions range from asking how often motorists use council-owned car parks as well as preferred payment methods.