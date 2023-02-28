A LOCAL community group helping refugees fleeing Ukraine marked the first anniversary of the Russian invasion with a gathering in Jubilee Square, Woking, last Friday.
Stand With Ukraine, which featured the raising of the Ukrainian flag, speeches, a refugee choir and a minute’s reflection, was organised by Ukraine UK Unity.
The group, which call itself “the 999 service” for refugees and hosts, was founded by volunteers Irina Garmash-Creeger, Carolyn Drury and David Meller.
Irina and Carolyn, “school mums and friends”, realised when the war broke out that links would be needed to connect refugees and sponsors, and that a lot of support would be needed once they arrived. In response, the group have created a strong community volunteering movement.
“We work in partnership with The Lighthouse, the local authority, and churches,” Irina said. “Moreover, we receive amazing support from local businesses and organisations.
“We came together to make a difference to the lives of people fleeing the war. Our 60-plus volunteers are local, different nationalities and backgrounds, but the goal is to help Ukrainian people to integrate into the Woking community.
“We have helped more than 200 Ukrainians to find hosts and supported them with visa applications.
“A Ukrainian community hub is hosted at The Lighthouse every Tuesday, with support ranging from Citizens Advice, school application advice, access to the NHS, bus passes, and much more.
“On average there are more than 100 attendees each week.”
In January, the Woking Ukrainian Saturday School was opened to provide academic and cultural opportunities for children with Ukrainian heritage in the UK and Ukrainian children displaced by the war.
“We have 84 children and intend to have more,” Irina said. “The children make new friends, rebuild their confidence and trust in the outer world and find new happy moments.”
The group’s efforts have been recognised by Irina’s win in the Stars of Surrey Community Hero category in December.
“We are incredibly pleased with what we have achieved so far, but we have ambitious goals,” Irina added. “The help we offer can only be truly valuable if it is delivered sustainably and consistently.
“And we would like to thank the Woking community for their support and kind contributions. We raised £2,136 last Saturday to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.”