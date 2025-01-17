A motorcade procession has taken place to honour Kyle White, a 39-year-old motorbike enthusiast from Farnham, who tragically died in a road traffic collision.
On Friday, January 17, the procession, which included motorbikes, sports cars, and vans, made its way down Ridgway Road, passing the spot where Kyle lost his life.
The tree at the location, now covered in flowers and messages, has become a symbol of love and remembrance for him.
Earlier in the week, however, family and friends discovered that a helmet, which had been placed at the memorial, had been removed.
The family shared dash-cam footage on social media showing a person taking the helmet and placing it in their car.
While the police were not informed of the incident, the family extended an invitation for the individual to do the right thing and return the helmet before the motorcade took place.
In a show of solidarity, a replacement helmet was placed at the memorial ahead of the procession.
Kyle's family had previously released a heartfelt tribute to him through Surrey Police: "Until the day we meet again, we will miss you forever," the statement said.
"Our partner, brother, son, and father. Our lives changed suddenly on Sunday, December 1, and we wish it was all a bad dream. Love you always – fly high, bro."