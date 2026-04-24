The Surrey Heath Stars final took place at Camberley Theatre on 19 April , showcasing the creativity and performance skills found across the borough.
The grand final marked the culmination of Surrey Heath Stars, a local talent competition launched in January by the Mayor of Surrey Heath, Cllr Louise Ashbery.
Schools, clubs and community groups from across Surrey Heath were invited to enter by submitting a three-minute video audition.
Successful applicants were invited to live auditions in March, with a panel of judges selecting the finalists.
The afternoon wowed a packed audience, which included twin town delegates, mayors from neighbouring boroughs, family members and supporters of the finalists.
The prize winners were: highly commended, Magic Miles (magician); runner-up: Felicity Mason; winners: Rebekah’s Dance School.
The judging panel comprised Al Pinkerton MP, Cllr Josh Thorne and Ciara Lawrence, engagement lead at Mencap and learning disability campaigner.
Ciara is also the creator of Ciara Lawrence’s Pink Sparkle Podcast, which features interviews with VIP guests to raise awareness of learning disability.
Cllr Ashbery said: “Surrey Heath Stars is a wonderful celebration of the talent, creativity and community spirit that exists across our borough.
“It was fantastic to see performers of all ages take to the stage at Camberley Theatre and to feel the incredible support from the audience.
“My congratulations go to every finalist who took part and helped make the afternoon such a success.”
There were also fantastic support performances from RDZ and The Secret Stage School, ensuring a diverse and entertaining programme.
Representatives from the mayor’s charities, Home-Start Surrey Heath and Surrey Heath Mencap, attended to raise awareness and sell raffle tickets.
Raffle prizes and auction items were generously donated by a range of local businesses, and the trophies specially crafted by Camberley Men’s Shed.
The event was supported throughout by the Camberley Theatre team.
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