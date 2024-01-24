Community groups are being encouraged to take over the running of assets owned by Woking Borough Council.
Members of the council’s executive have recommended a community asset transfer policy for adoption, setting out a framework for the transfer of council assets, such as centres for the community and pavilions, to community groups for the benefit of local residents.
Additionally, it will allow the council to make essential budget savings and focus its resources on financing core services.
To support the transition of ownership of these amenities from the council to the community, funding through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund has been made available.
Cllr Ellen Nicholson, council portfolio holder for living well, said: “Putting this policy in place is the first step in ensuring the doors to our valuable community spaces remain open and can continue to serve residents. It provides a way to support growth and change in our voluntary and community sectors.
“Following the public consultation last autumn, we have already received a good number of expressions of interest from local groups looking to get involved.
“I am pleased with the positive initial approaches that Woking council has received. It demonstrates the level of interest and community spirit that we have here in Woking.
“We remain very keen to hear from other enterprises too, as we look to match our assets to the most suitable owner.
“If you know of a community group who may be interested in taking responsibility for one of our public assets, please do get in touch with the council.”
Community and voluntary groups wishing to submit an expression of interest should email [email protected]