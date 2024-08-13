SURREY’S Police and Crime Commissioner has moved to “myth-bust” claims that police will not investigate lower-value shoplifting incidents – after joining an undercover sting at a Surrey supermarket.
Lisa Townsend said “persistent rumours” that police fail to respond to incidents where the total value of items stolen is less than £200 are “categorically untrue”.
The commissioner joined a recent plain-clothes operation to tackle shoplifting and during the initiative a suspected offender was detained after allegedly stealing items worth just £7.50.
While Surrey has some of the lowest levels of shoplifting in the country, reports rose by 26 per cent between December 2022 and 2023. The figure reflects national trends.
The Force uses uniformed patrols in hotspots, plain-clothes operations and public engagement to tackle shoplifting.
Within recent months, the work of a single officer tasked with investigating shoplifting at a Tesco in Guildford uncovered an alleged two years of offending by a gang based in Essex. Six have been charged with a total of 86 offences for conspiracy to commit theft from a shop.
Ms Townsend said: “There has been a persistent rumour that police only investigate reports of shoplifting where the value exceeds £200. This is categorically untrue, and it’s time to myth-bust this story.
“Police may not visit a business immediately, depending on the threat or risk or harm reported. However, the Chief Constable has been clear that ultimately he wants to see all reports investigated, whether the loss is £5 or £5,000.
“Reports of shoplifting are rising throughout the UK. We know much of this increase is fuelled by organised gangs stealing to order, targeting higher-value items to sell on to members of the public struggling with the cost of living.
“Shoplifting often goes hand-in-hand with violence, threats and abuse directed at retail staff.
“It’s crucial that Surrey Police treats these offences with the seriousness they deserve.”