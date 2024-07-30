An interesting aspect of the Ewbank’s sales which include comics is that they are not simply limited to comics, but also help to raise appreciation for illustrators and artists by offering original artworks.
One of them provided the sale highlight in this case: a signed pen and ink work by Jeffrey Catherine Jones (1944-2011).
Jones, who had drawn for King Comics, Gold Key Comics and Vampira, among others, also drew many covers and short stories for DC Comics and Skywald Publications, becoming a leading figure in the world of Fantasy art but not getting involved in the universe of superheroes.
Recognition came early, starting with a nomination for the Hugo Award for Best Fan Artist in 1967, followed by three nominations for the Hugo Award for Best Professional Artist in 1970, 1971 and 1972. In 1975, Jones was nominated for the World Fantasy Artist award, going on to win it in 1986.
Finding fame as Jeff Jones, later Jeffrey Jones, the artist added Catherine as a middle name after transitioning in 1998.
The lot in the Ewbank’s sale came with a copy of the Jeffrey Jones Sketchbook, Hardcover, Vangard Publishing, containing a collection of Jones’ black and white sketch studies with a narrative interview running throughout the publication detailing Jones’s thoughts on completed works.
The estimate was £300-£400, and the premium-inclusive selling price £650.
Among the more traditional comics fare was a copy of the very first issue of the first ongoing Star Wars comic book with an iconic cover by Howard Chaykin, which includes many key first appearances.
With the story by Roy Thomas, interior art and cover by Howard Chaykin and Tom Palmer, this is a CGC graded (9.4) and slabbed white pages, US Cents edition of the Star Wars No. 1 (Marvel comics, July 1977) and it took £468.
Defying expectations with a multiple-estimate selling price was a UK price copy of Werewolf By Night No. 32, featuring the 1st appearance of Moon Knight (Marvel Comics, 1975).
It came complete with coupons cut or missing pages and was bagged and boarded. The buyer paid £442.
A group of seven early Silver-age issues of The Amazing Spider-Man featuring first appearances and classic covers, came lotted together with an estimate of just £60-£80.
They included The Amazing Spider-Man (1st series) Nos. 22, 28, 35, 38, 44, 49, and 54. All issues First Print, Cents and pence copies, they came complete without cut coupons, missing value stamps or missing pages, and were bagged and boarded. The final price was £416.
