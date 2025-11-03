An evening of laughter and generosity at a recent Comedy Showcase raised more than £4,000 for the charity Neuroblastoma UK.
The event, supported by Ben Heathcote of Heathcote’s Comedy Club in Woking, was organised in honour of five-year-old Holly Barnes, who is bravely fighting stage 4 neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer.
The night featured a stellar line-up of comedians who generously donated their time and talent, including mind-reader Matt Daniel-Baker, and comedy favourites Hilary O’Neil, Martin Graham, Don Biswas and Kayleigh Jones.
Guests also enjoyed mesmerising close-up magic from Kiritmagic, who circled around the attendees performing sleight of hand tricks.
Holly, diagnosed in May 2024 at just three years old, is undergoing an intensive course of chemotherapy and immunotherapy as part of a research study funded by Neuroblastoma UK.
Hall Grove School in Bagshot, where Holly’s cousin Maisie is a pupil, hosted the event. Chobham residents Caroline and Peter Coulthard, Maisie’s parents and the organisers behind the idea, extended heartfelt thanks to the comedians, Heathcote’s Comedy Club, the school and various local businesses who sponsored the event for their generosity, support and community spirit.
Together they showed that even in the face of extremely challenging situations, people can unite and make a difference.
Holly’s mum, Kathryn, said: “Holly is enduring what no child should have to go through, and we’re incredibly thankful for the funds raised for NBUK. This support will help advance important research to improve treatment outcomes for children with cancer.”
Neuroblastoma UK is a national charity, dedicated to finding a cure to neuroblastoma. For more information, visit https://www.neuroblastoma.org.uk/
Heathcote’s Comedy Club hosts monthly comedy nights at Ahmic Wine Bar in Horsell on the first Wednesday of each month.
There is continuing fundraising for the charity for people who wish to still donate; the website is https://www.gofundme.com/f/children-battling-neuroblastoma
