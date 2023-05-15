THE Komo cocktail bar in Woking town centre has closed permanently after just a year of trading.
Ashley Westen, director and partner at Komo, said: “Our decision was made given the high operating costs, particularly relating to utility bills but also other increased costs throughout the business.
“This, coupled with several weeks’ poor trading revenues, has forced us to make this difficult decision.
“I would encourage all local residents to get behind and support local business. I’d like to think Woking residents would want Woking to improve and other business to be attracted to the area.
“I will continue to support my local town [Woking] and hope that it doesn’t lose more venues in the coming months.
“Trading had been difficult for Komo and our neighbours, with significantly increased operating costs.
“Guildford Komo remains open and thriving, so we hope any of your readers who enjoyed Komo Woking will come and visit us in Guildford.”
Early this year, the bar in Commercial Way was at the centre of a police investigation after reports of a woman being injected with a date rape drug.
A customer said she fell ill and lost consciousness, with symptoms she believes were caused by a secretive needle spiking.
Ashley said he and everyone at the bar was shocked by the alleged incident, and that it could happen in Woking.
“We take the welfare of all our patrons very seriously and we have certain protocols in place in the event that something like this occurs,” he said, detailing the security measures employed at the bar.
“We want to help Surrey Police find any perpetrator if they are still operating in Woking.”
A spokesman for Surrey Police said at the time: “Officers received a retrospective report of an incident at Komo cocktail bar in Woking.
“The incident took place on Friday 3 February sometime between the hours of 7.45pm and 11pm.”
Enquiries are ongoing, a police spokesperson confirmed this week.
There is no suggestion that the bar’s closure is in any way linked to the alleged ‘spiking’ incident.