Woking Borough Council has closed one of the two pedestrian bridges over the Hoe Stream in Woking Park after a routine inspection raised structural safety concerns.
An independent structural engineer advised the council to shut the bridge immediately on Friday, November 14, as a precaution. The second bridge in the park remains open and continues to provide a crossing for visitors.
A council spokesperson said public safety is the main priority but acknowledged the closure may inconvenience some park users.
The scale of the repairs and the cost are not yet known. Further updates will follow once the full structural report is received.
The council thanked visitors for their patience and understanding.
