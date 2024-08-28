Audiences will be transported to the Italian coast when Filumena arrives at Yvonne Arnaud in October.
Matthew Kelly and Julie Legrand will join the previously announced Felicity Kendal in the Bill Kenwright Ltd/Theatre Royal Windsor production directed by Sean Mathias.
It will run from Tuesday, October 22 to Saturday October 26 with 2.30pm and 7.30pm performance times.
Eduardo de Filippo’s classic comedy (with English version by Keith Waterhouse & Willis Hall) is set in the balmy heat of Naples and questions the family ties that bind people and whether anyone can ever escape their past.
In a battle of wills between all involved, Filumena mixes de Filippo’s charm and optimism with acerbic wit and how a moral examination of where people come from can define who they become.
Tickets start from £36 with concessions from £15