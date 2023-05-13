THREE Woking churches will be supporting the work of the Christian Aid charity with various special fundraising events and collections during Christian Aid Week, which runs from 14–20 May.
St Andrew’s Church in Goldsworth Park will start the ball rolling with a coffee and cake sale for Christian Aid today. The sale is open from 10am–1pm in Andy’s Community Café within the St Andrew’s Church Centre in Bampton Way, with free parking in the shoppers’ car park. There will also be a collection outside Waitrose on the same day, for those not keen on coffee or cake.
Woking United Reformed Church in White Rose Lane will begin the task of reading through the whole Bible from 9pm on Wednesday 17 May, aiming to finish by Sunday morning, 21 May, with special events between readings. Sponsorship details can be found at wokingurc.org.uk and on social media. See here for more details.
Christian Aid was founded in 1945 by British and Irish churches to help refugees after the Second World War. Working with local partners, the charity continues its global response to humanitarian emergencies, to fight injustice, campaign for change, and help people claim the rights to which they are entitled. It works to help people on the basis of need, not religion, race, ethnicity or nationality.
Christian Aid usually focuses its efforts on the poorest communities around the world, currently focusing efforts in Turkey and Syria, as well as its ongoing work in many other countries including Ukraine and across East Africa.
For information on Christian Aid’s work visit www.christianaid.org.uk or for more details of local fundraising events email Patrick Coad, Community & Youth Worker at St Andrew’s Goldsworth Park: [email protected]