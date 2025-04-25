Woking United Reformed Church is to support vulnerable communities around the world with a round-the-clock praise-athon and youth camp-out.
The event, part of Christian Aid Week 2025, takes place over Saturday and Sunday, May 10 and 11 at the church in White Rose Lane.
The Rev Lucy Brierley said: “Every year during this appeal, people across Britain and Ireland have seven days to make a difference and support their global neighbours.
“Once again, we’re undertaking an ambitious 24-hour project – we have some amazing and talented musicians who will be playing from Saturday to Sunday.
“There will be lots of music styles and every hour of music will be interspersed with ten minutes of prayer and ten minutes of Bible reading.
“The whole thing will be live-streamed on the church's Facebook and YouTube and people can turn up and join us or watch or take part online from anywhere in the world.
“That’s not all because during the praise-athon our young people will be holding a sponsored camp-out to raise awareness of displaced people and refugees.”
Money raised during Christian Aid Week will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.
This year’s appeal – from May 11-17 – is focusing on work in Guatemala, in Central America, where climate change is causing the seasons to intensify and shift.
Farming communities are battling severe floods and, more recently, heatwaves. Water sources are drying up and vital crops failing, plunging farming families into hunger and poverty.
Christian Aid has been working with organisations such as Coordinación de ONG y Cooperativas to offer training and tools so farmers can diversify and grow more resilient crops, build water recycling systems, and create organic fertiliser.
To take part in or sponsor the effort, visit wokingurc.org.uk. For more information on similar projects, visit www.christianaid.org.uk.