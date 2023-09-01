The Grade II Listed All Saints Church in Woodham Lane, Woking, is taking part in the national Heritage Open Day initiative on Saturday, September 16 from 10am until 6pm.
Among the attractions are:
* Free guided tours of the church all day by churchwarden Adrian Vincent.
* A coffee morning from 10am to midday with cakes, when donations are invited for the Macular Society.
* A display of photographs of stained glass windows from professional photographer Michael Sleigh.
* Other historic items from the church will be exhibited.