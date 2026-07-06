St Andrew's Church, the parish church of Goldsworth Park at Denton Way, has completed the first stage of a “Green Transformation” project, leading towards reducing its carbon emissions to zero.
The church’s “A2” community hall has been fitted with solar panels, improved energy efficient LED lighting and an air source heat pump working with a new energy efficient heating system. In addition, the building now also has air conditioning.
The project was funded mainly through the generous support of Surrey County Council’s Your Fund Surrey initiative, sponsored by SCC councillors Lance Spencer and Saj Hussain. Additional funding came from Benefact Trust and donations from church members.
St Andrew's vicar, Rev Scott Smith, said: “Care for the environment is something we take seriously at St Andrew’s. The initial project has already enabled us to reduce our carbon footprint by over four tonnes of carbon dioxide during the three months it has been operating.”
The focus of the church's efforts towards net zero carbon and reducing its energy consumption have now turned to the main church building, in which the top floor is occupied by the main church worship area, while various rooms, offices and Andy’s Community Cafe with its kitchen are located at ground level.
It aims to replace an old, inefficient and unreliable gas boiler with efficient air source heat pumps running on renewable electricity, allowing it to save more than 13 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year and achieve “net zero”.
The church has some funds for this, donated by church members and the wider community last year, but further funding will be required, which the church is now seeking.
For more information about the church, visit www.standrewsgwp.org, email [email protected] or call 01483 723879.
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