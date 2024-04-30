On April 27, Mayford Hall Bowling Club beat Westfield 73-57. Allan Morris, Pauline Newton and Angela Boarer beat John Macilhargey, Jim Thelton and Peter Collyer 15-14, Philip Bourne, Ron Belcher and Andrew Boarer beat Bernard Baden, Peter Lynch and Arthur Newman 23-18, Enzo Ferraro, Carol Basgallop and Bill Hames beat Sheila Osgood, Peter Dunkin and Lesley Hodge 19-16, and Daniela Cousins, Ray Merritt and Chris Taylor beat Peter Smith, Ken Rapley and Bruce Atkin 16-9. On April 20, Mayford Hall beat Addlestone Victory Park 73-67. Steve Blake, Sue Walker and Angela Boarer lost to Judy Stannard, Caroline Butler and Paul Butler 12-18, Jim Laffey, Daniela Cousins and Andrew Boarer beat Mandy Morgan, Ben Morgan and Kevin Morris 27-21, Allan Morris, Pauline Newton and Bill Hames lost to Heather Parsons, Pete Goode and Nick Parsons 17-18, and Paul Cousins, Ray Merritt and Carol Basgallop beat Jay Buckler, Barrie de Suys and Chris Brown 17-10. On April 13, Mayford Hall lost to Shalford Village 55-80. Bob Hills, Andrew Hardwick and Angela Boarer lost to Martin Meredith, Ted Mitchell and Mark Hoskin 11-23, Paul Cousins, Pauline Newton and Andrew Boarer lost to Shirley Williams, Neil Johnson and Terry Emery 10-23, Jim Laffey, Daniela Cousins and Chris Taylor beat Sue Mitchell, Dave Smith and Jim Longhurst 16-12, and Steve Blake, Carol Basgallop and Marilyn Hills lost to Jennie Isgoman and Andy Kirk 18-22.