Chobham Rugby Club’s under-14 girls retained the Harlequins Cup with a 20-15 win over Old Reigatian in a re-run of last year’s final at The Stoop.
Old Reigatian threatened twice in quick succession with a left-wing break that was looking to go all the way until their player was stopped by full-back French.
The shield wall held and Chobham were rewarded in the 13th minute when captain Alice crashed over from close range; however they were denied a half-time lead as Old Reigatian found pace and space out wide to score a couple of minutes before the break.
Chobham threatened to blow the game open after the restart. Seconds into the second half Chobham had a scrum on the edge of the opposition 22, some 20 metres in from the right touchline. Alice and Megan exploited the blindside perfectly with an 8-9 pick and go combo, Megan scoring in the right corner.
Hooker Faye was denied a score, with the touch judge ruling she grazed the whitewash just before getting the ball down. But on 32 minutes she would not be denied after another powerful drive over the line.
Chobham scored their third try in an 11-minute spell when Alice went over from a line-out, and they now led by 15 points with a 20-5 scoreline.
The game was far from over, with Old Reigatian throwing everything they had at the Chobham defence. After five minutes of heroic defending the Chobham line was finally breached, and moments later a try from a scorching run down the right wing for Old Reigatian set up a huge last four minutes with the score 20-15.
With three consecutive titles on the line, Chobham embarked on one last huge effort, including a perfectly timed defensive tackle from Cara, forcing Old Reigatian to play from their own line. As they did so a turnover was forced, Chobham saw out the match and took the silverware again.
On April 27, Mayford Hall Bowling Club beat Westfield 73-57. Allan Morris, Pauline Newton and Angela Boarer beat John Macilhargey, Jim Thelton and Peter Collyer 15-14, Philip Bourne, Ron Belcher and Andrew Boarer beat Bernard Baden, Peter Lynch and Arthur Newman 23-18, Enzo Ferraro, Carol Basgallop and Bill Hames beat Sheila Osgood, Peter Dunkin and Lesley Hodge 19-16, and Daniela Cousins, Ray Merritt and Chris Taylor beat Peter Smith, Ken Rapley and Bruce Atkin 16-9. On April 20, Mayford Hall beat Addlestone Victory Park 73-67. Steve Blake, Sue Walker and Angela Boarer lost to Judy Stannard, Caroline Butler and Paul Butler 12-18, Jim Laffey, Daniela Cousins and Andrew Boarer beat Mandy Morgan, Ben Morgan and Kevin Morris 27-21, Allan Morris, Pauline Newton and Bill Hames lost to Heather Parsons, Pete Goode and Nick Parsons 17-18, and Paul Cousins, Ray Merritt and Carol Basgallop beat Jay Buckler, Barrie de Suys and Chris Brown 17-10. On April 13, Mayford Hall lost to Shalford Village 55-80. Bob Hills, Andrew Hardwick and Angela Boarer lost to Martin Meredith, Ted Mitchell and Mark Hoskin 11-23, Paul Cousins, Pauline Newton and Andrew Boarer lost to Shirley Williams, Neil Johnson and Terry Emery 10-23, Jim Laffey, Daniela Cousins and Chris Taylor beat Sue Mitchell, Dave Smith and Jim Longhurst 16-12, and Steve Blake, Carol Basgallop and Marilyn Hills lost to Jennie Isgoman and Andy Kirk 18-22.