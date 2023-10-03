PENNYPOT Day Nursery practitioners in Chobham gave “number play” a new meaning as they celebrated a landmark 4,000 years of service to generations of children and their employee-owned company.
They joined 200 colleagues at a special dinner marking service of 15 years and over at the employee-owned Childbase Partnership.
In addition to a share in cash rewards totalling nearly £160,000 so far this year, marking long-service achievements from five years upwards at the company, the partygoers also receive an extra week of annual leave in their milestone year.
Lorna Harrison, deputy manager at Pennypot, said: “Over the past 20 years I have been based in many of the nurseries and have had the good fortune to work alongside some of the best people in the sector.
“Our commitment to excellence and innovation continues today.
“Childbase Partnership is unique. We look after each other and like my 2,000 colleagues I am very proud to be an employee-owner. I love working with children and seeing them thrive.”
Emma Rooney, chief executive officer at Childbase Partnership, added: “You are role models, mentors and a source of inspiration and motivation to your colleagues company-wide.
“I am immensely proud to work alongside each and every one of you and look forward to seeing all of the great things I know you will accomplish in the coming years.”
Extra holiday was between a day and a week depending on length of service.