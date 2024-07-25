Chobham Music & Arts Festival is to return in October with another fantastic line up of events for everyone.
It will start on Saturday, October 5 and finish two weeks later on Saturday, October 19. Events will be scattered across different locations in the village. The event aims to boost local community life and attract people from far and beyond the borders of Surrey.
For music, expect to see a variety of performances including The Peter Rudeforth Jazz Band, ‘music by candlelight’ from the Castor Quartet and music from local primary schools and more. But that is not the only thing on offer.
History tours and trails, art, a book club, Morris dance, a personal talk and theatre show will be available to suit other fancies.
Proceeds will go to the local parish church which hosts many of the Festival events. On occasion, the church has been able to support additional projects.