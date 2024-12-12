Christmas came to Chobham in a big way when pop star Charlie Simpson launched the village festivities.
Charlie, the 2023 winner of The Masked Singer TV show and former member of pop-punk band Busted, turned on the community Christmas tree lights.
Dozens of people gathered on Benhams Corner Green to watch the singer, songwriter and musician throw the switch during the Light Up Chobham evening on Friday, December 6.
With the illuminations shining brightly, Chobham Morris dancers added to the festive atmosphere by adding a Christmas-theme to their performance.
Father Christmas was another attraction, meeting children in a magnificent grotto created in the green’s shelter by the Friends of St Lawrence School.
Chobham Museum welcomed visitors to its latest display, which features teddy bears owned by villagers that have a tale to tell. Mulled cider and festive snacks were being dispensed to people browsing the cuddly toys and their stories.
Elsewhere in the village, Basil and Blue coffee shop staged a Christmas market in its courtyard, also featuring teddies in a tombola. Clothes, cards, jewellery, artworks, glassware, wreaths and baubles were among the items on sale.
Other businesses stayed open late, from the Woking and Sam Beare Hospice boutique to Pasha’s Turkish Bistro, where Swedish meatballs were a highlight of the menu.
Another special dish was on offer in the church hall – prepared by the vicar, the Rev. Dan Stork Banks and his Dutch wife, Mel. They served up refreshments that included Netherlands-style doughnuts, to raise money for the church fabric fund.
The event was co-ordinated by parish councillor Amy Moqbel, she said: “It is always lovely to have the community come together to celebrate the start of the festive season, and this year was no different The event continues to build momentum, with fabulous contributions from across the village.”