The anticipated redevelopment of Chobham Fire Station has been delayed until spring next year.
Unforeseen issues have been raised by the Environment Agency as part of the planning process. While Surrey County Council’s Land and Property Team have been addressing their feedback, it has impacted the process of application approval.
Surrey Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer, Dan Quin expressed the service’s disappointment over the delay. But emphasised its commitment to addressing the concerns and moving the project forward as swiftly as possible.
He said: “While the delay is beyond our control, we remain dedicated to providing the best possible facilities for our firefighters and the Chobham community.
“Our Land and Property Team is working diligently to resolve the issues raised by the EA, and we will continue to keep the community informed as the situation progresses.”
Cabinet Member for Fire and Rescue, and Resilience Kevin Deanus added: “While this delay is disappointing, we are confident that the necessary steps are being taken to address the issues raised.
“We appreciate the community’s patience and support as we work to provide a modern, efficient, and environmentally sustainable fire station that will serve Chobham for many years to come.”
The redevelopment will include:
- Enhanced facilities for operational contaminants management and hygiene
- New gym facilities to support crews in maintaining their fitness
- A community space to allow for engagement with residents and partners
- A second fire and rescue vehicle bay, to better serve communities
- Cleaner, greener and more sustainable designs