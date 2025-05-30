Woking Borough Council and Surrey County Council by-elections have been called as a councillor is stepping down.
By-elections for the borough council ward of Hoe Valley and county council division of Woking South will take place following the resignation of Cllr Will Forster from his borough and county seats.
Mr Forster remains the Member of Parliament for Woking.
The two by-elections will take place on Thursday 10 July 2025, with polling stations open from 7am to 10pm. Poll cards for both by-elections will be issued to registered voters in the coming weeks.
The Notice of Election with key dates will be published on Thursday 5 June, whilst details of the candidates standing for election will be published following the close of nominations.
Register to vote
Eligible residents must be on the electoral register to be able to vote in July’s by-elections.
It takes just five minutes to register to vote online. The deadline is midnight on Tuesday 24 June 2025.
Residents who are unable to vote in person at polling stations can apply for a postal or proxy vote (a trusted person) ahead of the forthcoming elections.
Application deadlines are:
Apply online for a postal vote or by post (download a printable form from the Electoral Commission and return to Woking Borough Council) – 5pm, Wednesday 25 June 2025.
Apply online for a proxy vote – 5pm, Wednesday 2 July 2025.
Change or cancel an existing postal, proxy or postal proxy vote – residents should contact Woking Borough Council’s elections team before 5pm, Wednesday 25 June 2025.
Residents can check their current voter status on the poll cards.
