A BAND of dads raised more than £20,000 for a good cause by cycling from Land’s End in Cornwall to Chobham in just three days.
Their challenging ride of 320-plus miles was prompted by the ordeal of a five-year-old girl from the village whose life was saved by a liver transplant.
Sponsorship money of at least £21,182 collected by the team, from 471 supporters, will go to the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF).
That charity was chosen after Jasmine Moqbel, known as Jazzy, became seriously ill a week before last Christmas. She was found to have suffered acute liver failure and received the transplant King’s College Hospital in London within days.
Jazzy’s father Sam was one of the eight members of Team LEChob who set off from Lands End. With him were Matthew Brehaut, David Showell, Jamie Hatfield, Alex Vero, Neil Franklin, Justin Pearce and Dominic Witherow. Jamie Fortescue drove the support van.
Chris Harding, Simon Aird, Alex Macpherson and Mark Irvine-Fortescue joined the team for the final day’s ride.
“It was tougher than we anticipated, especially the relentless Cornish and Devon hills on day one,” said Sam. “But we were a great team. We persevered and kept each other going and smiling through the pain.”
The group of friends had been talking about a hard and uncomfortable challenge they could undertake to test their nerve and raise money for a charity before Jazzy became ill.
The “incredible” work of the liver teams at Kings College Hospital and support from the CLDF during Jazzy’s illness prompted them to choose the charity to benefit from a sponsored feat.
“We hope that the funds raised will go towards helping other families like mine, and we know as a family we’ll be leaning on the CLDF in the years ahead,” added Sam.