CHOBHAM Country Market is looking for more vegetable growers and cooks to join and sell their produce.
The market, which is held every Thursday from 9.30am to 11am in the village hall, is a co-operative selling home-made and home-grown craft, cakes, savouries, preserves, eggs, vegetables and plants.
Marietta Osbourn, the manager, said the market is less busy than previously.
“Covid has had an impact; we were closed for a year and a half because the hall was closed,” Marietta said.
The market re-opened in July 2021.
“We had a wonderful welcome back by our regular customers, which was a joyous occasion,” Marietta said.
She said she hoped more producers will join selling fresh fruit and vegetables with the onset of spring.
The market is divided into sections with the same items from several producers grouped together.
“It isn’t like a street market or a farmer’s market; it’s really quite unique,” Marietta said.
“You have to be vetted to join as a producer to make sure your products meet with our requirements.
“You pay 5p to join which secures your insurance from Country Markets Ltd.”
Marietta said producers don’t have to come every week and might be simply someone who has surplus plants or vegetables in their garden.
Buyers benefit from the stringent health and safety rules of the national Country Markets Ltd with cooks having hygiene certificates and their kitchens inspected.
“Some of the craft, such as toy making, is very closely regulated,” Marietta said.
She said the producers are a friendly and supportive community who enjoy interacting with customers.
”At the plant section, for instance, you can get free gardening advice and a friendly chat.”
The market began after the Second World War and was linked to the WI.
It has been running as part of the Country Markets organisation since the 1970s.