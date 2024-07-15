Record May Ball proceeds have enabled Chobham Carnival Association to donate more than £5,000 to good causes - more than expected.
Non-stop rain on carnival day reduced the event’s takings but this year’s dinner dance in the village hall on the previous Saturday raised several thousands of pounds, eclipsing the previous years’ profits. It meant 19 organisations received grants from the association’s 2024 allocation.
“The carnival wasn’t a washout, despite the terrible weather, but there wasn’t a financial surplus,” said association chairman Tim Elwin. “However, the ball was a spectacular success, enabling us to distribute around the usual amount of money.
“We had a record attendance and some fantastic lots were donated for the auctions. Many generous businesses supported us by giving valuable items to be sold. There were also attractive donations for the raffle.”
The largest good-cause grant, £500, went to Chobham Army Cadets, who help marshal the carnival procession and run the fete’s coconut shy. The money will help fund group activities and outings.
The recently formed Chobham amateur dramatics group received £320, which will pay for the hire of rehearsal rooms as members prepare for their first production, a pantomime, next January.
St Lawrence Friends Heritage Trust will put its £300 into the fund being raised to repair the village church’s broken clock.
The Friends of St Lawrence School received £300 to help maintain and run Chobham Primary’s swimming pool. The school itself was also given £300, which will go towards repairing its Key Stage 2 trim trail.
Chobham’s Jackanory Pre-school will use its £300 to buy an iPad for use by its special needs staff member. Chobham Agricultural and Horticultural Society also received £300, to help with its annual show’s running costs.
Carnival performers SV Elite Dance Studios – whose performers have represented England in the Dance World Cup – got a £300 donation.
Woking High School received a grant for the first time and will put its £250 towards buying equipment for extracurricular activities. Chobham Museum’s £250 grant will pay for redecoration of its building.
Chobham Festival received £250 to help publicise and set up its children’s history trail in the church this October. Chobham Parish Council also received £250 towards buying large poppies to display on lampposts during this year’s Remembrance commemorations.
Grants of £250 also went to Chobham Scout Group, for setting up a quiet room in its HQ, and Quest Riding for the Disabled, to be used to help fund a new dressage arena.
Chobham Care, whose volunteers transport residents on vital journeys such as trips to hospital appointments, was given £250 to help cover its rising running costs. The same amount went to the Friends of Valley End School.
Surrey and Woking District RSPCA will put its £200 towards running costs. West Byfleet Guides and Brownies – who were overall winners in this year’s carnival procession – also received £250.
The final grant of £50 went to Chobham Country Market, which is investing in a mobile wi-fi connection to make its bank card reader more efficient.