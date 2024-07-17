Three Chobham businesses were regional winners in this year’s Muddy Stiletto Awards.
Now in its 11th year, the free awards celebrate and support local businesses at a national level and by county.
Basil & Blue Courtyard, The Baby Service and The Red Lion won the categories for Surrey’s cafe, children’s business and destination pub. The Red Lion and The Baby Service were also featured in the national finals.
Clava in West Byfleet won the restaurant section and The Pilates Movement Studio in Guildford was the yoga and pilates studio winner.
Posting on Facebook, Basil & Blue said: “WE WON! How thrilling! What a huge privilege to win such an incredible award. Best Cafe in Surrey!
“We are absolutely nothing without our team, our customers, our amazing suppliers and our brilliant community of supporters, so thank you to each and every one of you that voted for us in the Muddy Stiletto awards.”