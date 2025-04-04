Chobham Business Club members and guests recently raised £2,200 for the Children with Special Needs Foundation at a lunch at Windlesham Golf Club.
A successful auction and raffle was supported by generous donations from many individuals and local businesses, including The Brickmakers, Windlesham, The Cricketers and The Red Lion, both Horsell, The Sun and The White Hart, both Chobham, No 15 in Chobham, Chobham Golf Club, local artist Susan Jelley, Plants of Windlesham, The Massage Company Camberley, Chobham Business Club and Windlesham Golf Club.
The day of the lunch featured auctioneer Roger Wilcocke and beautiful entertainment from a professional singer from London, Emilee Lucia, who sang a variety of songs. And the food was excellent in wonderful surroundings!
The Chobham-based Children with Special Needs Foundation was founded in 1995 when Gordon Parris was Mayor of Surrey Heath. He and his wife Annie set up the charity.
In May this year the charity will be celebrating 30 years since its inauguration and it continues to thrive. Throughout this time Chobham Business Club has always happily supported the charity, which does such wonderful work.
Chobham Business Club was founded in 1983 by Ted Slough with three others. One of the founder members, John Medhurst, is still a member today.
The club also started the Chobham Carnival and after three years handed it over to a carnival committee, which continues today.
Chobham Business Club sponsors the May Queen every year when Chobham Carnival is held on the first Monday in May at the Recreation Ground. The club has raised thousands of pounds over the years for various causes in and around the village.
It meets for a lunch or dinner in a member restaurant usually once a month.
If you would like to join Chobham Business Club please contact Alison on 07881 628057 or Tricia on 07976 417443.